Foley on Trump: “I have to be willing to give credit where it’s due-and you are due a lot of credit”

Mick Foley addressed President Donald Trump, appealing to his humanity and sense of leadership. Foley began by recalling their brief meeting when both were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, saying, “We had a very short conversation where you told me it was an excellent speech… But since then, I’ve become a fairly constant critic.” Despite his criticisms, Foley made clear his intention: “If I’m going to have any credibility as a critic, I have to be willing to give credit where it’s due—and you are due a lot of credit.”

Foley praised Trump’s role in the Gaza ceasefire and peace efforts, saying, “You deserve the Nobel Peace Prize. It’s yours if you can stop the madness in this country.” However, he cautioned that the award would be unattainable if Trump continued to “incite tension and terror” and if his administration’s actions left people “terrified across wide swaths of the United States.”

Addressing Trump’s communications director, Steven Chun, Foley acknowledged Chun’s history with professional wrestling and made a personal connection: “I know you are a wrestling historian, and like you, I was the fat kid in school who grew up to be the fat guy.” But he challenged Chun, saying that Trump had become “the bully that you used to despise.”

Foley reflected on his memories of the Vietnam War, recalling that what truly changed public sentiment was when “the boys from the neighborhood started coming home in boxes.” He used this as a metaphor for America’s current internal division, saying the suffering now feels personal and close to home.

He shared a heartbreaking story about a friend whose mother-in-law was deported and father-in-law vanished within days, while the family was threatened not to speak out. “Despite the fact she’s been in this country since she was one year old… their lives are shattered.” Foley warned that the country is at a “crossroads”, suggesting that Trump appears to be “trying to consolidate power, perhaps turn our country into something of an autocracy.”

Foley’s central plea was heartfelt and direct: “You and you alone have the ability to diffuse the tension, to stop the madness, to halt the terror.” He emphasized that no adviser—not Stephen Miller, JD Vance, Tom Homan, or Kristi Noem—could do it for him. “The buck stops with you, Mr. President.”

Closing his message from a rented Airbnb in Nashville, Foley underscored the sincerity of his words: “There’s no notes, no teleprompter. This is just me speaking from my heart to you, a fellow human being.” In a final emotional appeal, he challenged Trump to “prove me wrong”—to rise above division and restore peace to America.

