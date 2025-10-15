Darby Allin on AEW morale and locker room changes: “The cancer got cut out”

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, AEW star Darby Allin noted the difference in the locker room from a few years back to today, saying that now everyone is on the same page and the vibe is amazing.

“I’m not just saying that. But like you say, like a few years ago, it was like, you definitely felt like just this tension. But now it’s like, everybody’s on the same page,” Allin said.

He said that a lot of people truly have to understand how good they have it in AEW, because AEW President Tony Khan wants everyone to be happy.

“And I feel like it’s like right now, more than ever, everybody’s on the same wavelength. Everybody has the same goals,” he continued.

Asked by Helwani what changed, Allin answered point blank.

“The cancer got cut out,” he bluntly said.

Asked to elaborate, Allin attributed it to “just egotistical wrestlers that don’t want to lose,” including people who “came in” over the previous years.

Helwani specifically asked if he was referring to CM Punk but Allin said no, noting the two are friends. He said some people work out better in AEW, some people work out better in WWE or NJPW or TNA and that’s just the way it is.

“And at the end of the day, this is all staged. It’s the greatest thing in the world, but it’s staged. So if you’re going to have an ego about that, get out of the f*cking sport, go be in the UFC,” Allin said. “This is about having fun. This is about like just putting on a good energy and like, it’s like, come on, man, just stop.”

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996