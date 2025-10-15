CM Punk’s message for stalkers, The Miz on his Wrestlemania match with Shane McMahon

– CM Punk on his Instagram Stories:

– The Miz says Shane McMahon wanted to be even higher up for their suplex spot at WWE WrestleMania 35 and wanted to remove some of the cardboard boxes that were set to break their fall:

“I told everyone I’m okay with heights but when I have to fall off of it and I have to suplex someone off of it, that’s very dangerous especially if someone’s heavier than you.

“He wanted to go higher. As a matter of fact (he said) ‘I think we can take some boxes out of there’. And I’m like ‘we’re not taking boxes out of there’, this is going to be great, it’s going to be amazing.’”

(source: Kittle Things)