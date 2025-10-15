Chris Jericho announces seventh Rock N Wrestling Rager cruise for 2026

Chris Jericho announced his seventh Rock N Wrestling Rager cruise, titled Seventh Cruise of a Seventh Cruise.

Sailing from November 7 to 11 departing from Miami to Bimini onboard the Norwegian Jewel, the cruise has several wrestling stars as guests including Jeff Hardy, Saraya, The Great Muta, Ted DiBiase, Carlito, Shotzi Blackheart, AJ Francis, Indi Hartwell, The Blue Meanie, Elayna Black, and others.

Busted Open Radio’s Dave LaGreca, Nic Nemeth, and Bully Ray will also be there along with several bands such as Fozzy, Downstait, The Iron Maidens, and others.

What is interesting is that for the first time since he launched the cruise, there are no AEW talent involved. Previous cruises included several AEW talent and even AEW television was taped from the boat.

Jericho’s deal with AEW is expected to come to a close at the end of the year and a return to WWE is looking more likely.

