Booker T: “Wes Lee is a guy that I would have thought would have been safe”

Booker T comments on the WWE release of Wes Lee:

“Wes Lee is a guy that’s highly, highly talented. Wes Lee is a guy that I would have thought would have been safe. But I think also, about what this thing is all about, NXT, being a developmental system.

Wes Lee’s been there for, what, five years. When you’ve been in the developmental system five years and you’re not looked upon as being someone that’s gonna make it on the main roster, you could be one of the guys that’s gonna get cut.

I really feel like this guy, his talent was extraordinary, one of the best North American Champions in NXT, if not the best. A guy who could go out there and fight, and then he could fly and do all of that stuff too.

Of course there’s a place for Wes Lee. Of course he could go to TNA, of course AEW would pick a guy up just like that, just because he’s very, very highly talented.”

(source: Hall of Fame podcast)