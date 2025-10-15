Bliss on working with Wyatt: “the most fun I’ve ever had in my career”

Alexa Bliss reflected deeply on her time working with Bray Wyatt, calling it “the most fun I’ve ever had in my career.” She admitted she was nervous at first, saying, “I remember thinking, ‘I don’t wanna be the one to mess this up,’” because of how established and creative Wyatt’s world already was with the Firefly Fun House and the Wyatt Family.

Bliss recalled how dedicated Wyatt was to his craft, describing how “he does deep dives on his characters, deep, deep dives, all this research.” He encouraged her to watch documentaries and horror films to understand his creative vision, something that changed how she approached storytelling in wrestling.

She learned that “you have to know your character inside and out… know the world that they live in, know what is reality to them.” This perspective, she said, “really opened my eyes character-wise.”

Calling him a “creative genius,” Bliss admired how “he saw the world of WWE in a different way than anybody else ever has” and built “a whole alternate universe within the WWE universe.” Working alongside him was both inspiring and challenging because “any time that he wants to talk about creative, it was like you had to keep up, because his mind was just going.”

She expressed gratitude that WWE continues to honor his legacy through the Wyatt Sicks and related attractions, saying, “I just love that WWE as a whole is keeping his vision alive… I think that he would be super happy with everything that we’re doing to keep it going.”

Source: In The Kliq