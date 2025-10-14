WWE News and Notes

– While WWE hasn’t confirmed the Seth Rollins injury, the sudden storyline twist involving Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker attacking Rollins has raised serious questions internally. Was this a response to a real injury, or just another swerve? According to Dave Meltzer, sources inside WWE aren’t sure what to believe — and that’s a growing problem. Some in creative were told the injury occurred at Crown Jewel. But after previously being “worked” on similar injury storylines, several team members are now skeptical of anything they’re being told.

– Scott Steiner hilariously broke down Bron Breakker’s betrayal of Seth Rollins using his trademark “Steiner Math.” He said Seth thought he had a 100% chance of survival with Bron by his side, but failed to account for “the betrayal quotient.” According to Steiner, Bron only had “66 2/3% loyalty” because of his family bloodline and “33 1/3% pure rage,” meaning Rollins actually had a 141 2/3% chance of getting betrayed. Steiner ended by declaring that Bron isn’t here to play backup—he’s here to take over, calling him the “dog-faced destroyer” and saying Seth is now “just another statistic in the Steiner Equation of Pain.”

Hornswoggle (Dylan Postl) opens up about his time with WWE: "To be able to last as long as I did, then get released, then be welcomed back with a nostalgia deal is insane."pic.twitter.com/4fAqH7slpS — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) October 14, 2025

