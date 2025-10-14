The Rock on his role in choosing Cena’s final WWE opponent, Mike Santana comments on BFG victory

– The Rock opened up about his role in choosing John Cena’s final WWE opponent, emphasizing that while he has some input, the decision ultimately rests with Cena himself. He explained, “You know, I have a tiny bit of influence in the booking of it, but it really is, it’s whoever John wants, whoever he wants, that should be your answer.” The Rock stressed that the choice isn’t dictated by WWE executives, saying, “It’s not me, Nick Khan, or Triple H. That guy’s earned it.” Highlighting Cena’s authenticity and character, The Rock added, “The best part about John is, he comes as advertised so who you think he is, that’s who he is, and he’s a good dude, and I love that guy.”

Source: New Heights

– Mike Santana comments after his win at TNA’s Bound for Glory:

This moment will be with me for the rest of my life. If my daughter didn’t write her Christmas letter to Santa, asking him for “Her Papi to stop…” I wouldn’t be here today. She literally saved my life. And I owe her everything.

THANK YOU MAMA.

TE QUIERO CON TODO MI… https://t.co/sGDHnGp5ns — Mike SANTANA (@Santana_Proud) October 14, 2025