The Hardy Boyz comment after retiring Team 3D at TNA Bound For Glory

As seen during the 2025 TNA Wrestling Bound For Glory PPV event, Matt and Jeff Hardy defeated Team 3D in what was seemingly Team 3D’s retirement match. After the event, the Hardys addressed their victory with Matt stating the following…

“I knew we were going to go to war with Team 3D, I was confident we would beat Team 3D. We’ve been on an absolute regular grind, we’re doing well for ourselves, especially at our age. We’re both very healthy, very physically fit. Those guys haven’t done this in a while, so I thought we would be able to pull off the win tonight and get that W, establish ourselves as the greater of the two teams.”

EXCLUSIVE: The Hardys reflect on their historic final encounter with Team 3D at #TNABoundForGlory. @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/oqrunkNsOR — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 13, 2025

“They came out looking for a knockout, no doubt, 3Ds right off the jump, right out of the gate. But what I was shocked about was that when the match ended, they took off their boots. They called it a career, I did not expect that. And they gave us their boots, which was the ultimate sign of respect.”

“What a week. We became the NXT Tag Team Champions, we became House Of Glory Tag Team Champions, and then we went on to retire Team 3D, the Dudley Boyz, our biggest nemesis over the last quarter of a century. If you don’t think we’re the best in the game right now, I don’t know what you’re thinking. I have four words for everyone, the GOATs are here.”

