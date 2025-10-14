Seth Rollins pulled from upcoming WWE Japanese tour

WWE has pulled Seth Rollins from his scheduled matches on this week’s Supershow tour in Japan. Rollins was originally set to face rival CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Title on October 17th. Rollins is believed to have suffered a torn rotator cuff shoulder injury at WWE Crown Jewel.

It was noted that Rollins could be headed for surgery soon, though final evaluations are still underway, reports PWInsider. If confirmed, he could be out of action for a significant amount of time possibly 6-12 months, which would be a huge blow to WWE’s main event scene.

Rollins vs. Roman Reigns was reportedly “tentatively scheduled” for WrestleMania 42.

“Seth Rollins was tentatively scheduled to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. I don’t know this, but I have been told enough things to where I expected there to be a turn on Seth Rollins at some point. The whole thing with this faction was not about Seth Rollins, it was about Bron Breakker and making Bron Breakker the next Roman Reigns…I doubt it was going to be this early.”

Rollins was also slated to face Punk at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)