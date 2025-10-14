Seth Rollins could be heading to shoulder surgery

There is growing belief internally in WWE that Seth Rollins will have to undergo surgery for a shoulder problem according to PWInsider.com.

Rollins has been sporting a sling on his left arm ever since his match against Cody Rhodes this past Saturday at Crown Jewel, an injury he sustained after doing the coast-to-coast dive.

The WWE World Heavyweight champion posed for photos with fans in Perth with the sling, and unlike last time around when he faked the knee injury, irony looks like it came to haunt Rollins.

Creative plans shifted quickly on Monday when Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turned on Rollins in a shock ending, with many thinking that if the injury wasn’t serious, they would not have pulled the trigger on the turn so soon. The Vision was only formed the day after WrestleMania 41.

It remains unclear if Rollins will grind it out until the next title defense at Saturday Night’s Main Event against CM Punk or if the title will be surrendered before that.

