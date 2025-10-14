James Ellsworth posts his Halloween costume (photo), released WWE talent comments, title change

James Ellsworth has shared his Halloween costume for this year where he will be dressing as the Green Shirt Guy:

Yota Tsuji defeated Gabe Kid to once again become IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion:

Summer Sorrell breaks her silence:

Former WWE talent Summer Sorrell (Karyn Best) has officially confirmed her release from the company, joining the latest wave of roster cuts that have shaken the wrestling world. In a heartfelt post, Sorrell thanked the fans for their unwavering support and reflected on her journey, saying she’s “grateful for every opportunity, every lesson, and every cheer from the crowd.” Though her WWE chapter has closed, many believe this is only the beginning of a powerful new era for the rising star

Speaking of released talent, Jazmyn Nyx, Stevie Turner, and Wes Lee have been moved to the WWE Alumni on their site.