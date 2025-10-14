Darby Allin on those that label him a “liability”

Darby Allin has hit back at people who think he’s too much of a “liability” to be the face of AEW following his successful club of Mount Everest:

“People always told me you can never really be the face of AEW because you’re too psychotic or a liability, ‘you’re just gonna get yourself killed on Mount Everest’. They think climbing Mount Everest was irresponsible of me. But I think the exact opposite.

“I’m willing to go places for this company that nobody is f—ing willing to go. I will go to the summit of Mount Everest with the AEW flag and wave it from the top of the world because I’m so passionate about what this place gives me.

“Who’s gonna argue about that as the spokesperson for a company? So anyone who says it’s stupid, because I’m not doing Mount Everest for a publicity stunt I was literally on a self journey.”

(source: The Ariel Helwani Show)