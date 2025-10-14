Breakker and Reed turn on Seth Rollins in shock post-credits ending on Raw

The Vision is apparently no longer being led by Seth Rollins as Monday Night Raw ended with a huge shock!

After Breakker, Reed, and Rollins took out CM Punk following his triple threat victory, Rollins gloated in the ring and with credits rolling, Bron Breakker speared the life out of an unsuspecting Rollins.

Breakker then faced Reed and Reed dragged Rollins to the corner and hit a Tsunami to a massive pop from the crowd.

A shocked Heyman tried to reason with his clients but Breakker bit back, took the WWE World Heavyweight championship from Rollins…and Heyman raised the arms of both Reed and Breakker to another big pop.

Seeds were being planted for a while regarding a turn and at the beginning of the show, Rollins said that he doesn’t need anyone, including Breakker, Reed, and Heyman, as he is capable of doing everything on his own.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996