AEW News and Notes

– Darby Allin (via Ariel Helwani show) says Jon Moxley is a True Locker Room Leader in AEW:

“Moxley is that guy. When everybody was like, ‘Ah, can someone else become world champion?’ This guy is at every show. He’s there when it starts. He’s there when it closes. He’s got no ego, and that’s why I see myself in him a lot still. You got to lead by example. And he literally will do anything. He’s there all the time. So, it’s just great. But unfortunately, I got to make that guy say ‘I Quit.’”

– Marina Shafir will defend her DEFY Wrestling Women’s Championship against Su Yung on October 24th:

– Also booked:

Tickets are on sale NOW for DEFY return of MOX! DEFY WRAITH — October 24th | Wonder Ballroom | Portland, Oregon

– Don Callis Family members El Clon and Hechicero have been added to the AEW roster page: