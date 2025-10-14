10/14/25 WWE NXT Coverage

Location: Orlando, Florida

Venue: WWE Performance Center

Commentary Team: Booker T and Vic Joseph

—

The show opens with a video recap of the matches at last week’s NXT Showdown event. Lola Vice, Jaida Parker, Zaria, and Sol Ruca are shown backstage, as they are all involved in matches on tonight’s show.

—

The NXT Champion, Ricky Saints, makes his way to the ring. Saints says that he showed last week that when his back is against the wall, he will fight like hell, while Trick Williams will fold under the pressure. Saints says Williams abandoned NXT and calls him stupid, but he wants to give him the opportunity to prove him wrong. Saints says Williams can have a title match at Halloween Havoc, and then Williams appears on the screen.

Williams says it isn’t his fault that Saints couldn’t get the job done last week, and Saints is just following in his footsteps. Williams says he is doing everything Saints ever wanted to do, but it looking better do it, and he knows Saints is mad about it. Williams says they will have the match on his time and tells Saints he will see him soon.

Saints says he expected Williams to not come out, but he is going to burst his bubble. Saints will prove that he is absolute.

—

The TNA X Division Champion, Leon Slater, and Je’Von Evans are backstage. They talk about the ending to their match at Bound for Glory and go back and forth about who would’ve won without DarkState getting involved. The TNA World Tag Team Champions and NXT Tag Team Champions, The Hardy Boyz, walk up. They give Evans and Slater props, and say they are going to get payback for them against DarkState at Halloween Havoc.

—

The NXT Anonymous X account shows a video of the TNA Knockouts World Champion, Kelani Jordan, and Jordynne Grace talking backstage. They both talk about being the champion, and Jordan says Grace was the champion while she was the big fish in a small pond.

—

Match 1 – Singles Match

Josh Briggs vs. Matt Cardona

Cardona delivers right hands and stomps Briggs down in the corner. Briggs comes back with a poke of the eyes and delivers shots to Cardona. Cardona counters back with a few kicks, but Briggs takes him down in the corner and stomps on him. Briggs drops Cardona with a flying clothesline and goes for the cover, but Cardona kicks out at two. Briggs delivers a back-elbow in the corner and mocks Cardona, but Cardona sends him to the floor and drops him with a flip over the top rope as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Briggs has Cardona in a headlock on the mat. Cardona comes back with a right hand, but Briggs kicks him in the face and gets another two count. Briggs goes for a chokeslam, but Cardona counters with a DDT and follows with a flying clothesline. Cardona delivers a face-buster and follows with right hands in the corner. Cardona delivers the Reboot in the corner and follows with the Un-pretty-her for a two count. Cardona goes for the Reboot again, but Briggs gets tot he floor. Cardona kicks him through the ropes, but Briggs comes back with a back elbow and follows with a back-breaker.

Briggs delivers a chokeslam and goes for the cover, but Cardona kicks out at two. Briggs wraps his chain around his hand, but the referee takes it away and Cardona delivers Radio Silence for a two count. Cardona comes off the ropes, but Briggs counters with a powerbomb. Briggs charges, but Cardona counters with double knees and goes for Un-pretty-her. Briggs counters out and drops Cardona with a running big boot for the pin fall.

Winner: Josh Briggs

—

Hank and Tank, Lyra Valkyria, and Chase U are all backstage. They are taking about who the next number one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship will be, but Valkyria says she asked if anyone had seen Tatum Paxley. Paxley walks up with the rest of The Culling, and Izzi Dame insults all of them. Hank and Tank say the Hardyz are known for triple threats, and Andre Chase says they should go talk to Ava to make it official. Shawn Spears says they are one step closer to the titles, and Dame says she is going to win the battle royal later tonight. Valkyria asks about Paxley, and Dame says she will be with her the whole way.

—

A vignette for Fatal Influence airs, talking about everything they have done to run the women’s division in NXT. Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne say they had some problems along the way, and they dropped the biggest one, Jazmyn Nyx, for someone who actually belongs in the group, Lainey Reid. Jayne officially adds Reid to the group.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Lexis King

King applies a wrist-lock. but Wagner turns it into one of his own and takes King down a few times. Wagner gets a roll-up for a two count and goes back to the wrist-lock. King kicks Wagner in the face and walks over his back after faking him out running the ropes. Wagner comes back and takes King down before doing the same and walking over his back. King delivers a right hand, but Wagner slams him into the corner and delivers a chop. Wagner delivers more chops, but King rips at his mask and delivers a right hand. King follows with a chop and slaps Wagner across the face.

King delivers a shot from behind and follows with another chop. Wagner comes back with a hurricanrana and delivers a tilt-a-whirl back-breaker. King goes to the floor, but Wagner drops him with a moonsault from the top as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Wagner delivers a shot in the corner. Wagner runs the ropes, but King sends him to the floor. King slams Wagner into the ring steps and slams him onto the apron to get him back into the ring. King works over Wagner’s knee and takes him to the corner. King drops a knee onto Wagner’s knee and delivers a shot to the back of his head for a two count. King delivers a knee-breaker and follows with a dragon screw. King applies an Indian Deathlock and kicks Wagner in the head a few times. Wagner comes back with right hands and drops King with a few quick clotheslines.

Wagner sends King to the corner and delivers a knee strike. Wagner delivers a sit-out powerbomb and goes for the cover, but King kicks out at two. King comes back with a superkick and takes Wagner down. King goes for a senton, but Wagner dodges and delivers a Shining Wizard. Wagner delivers a Michinoku Driver and gets the pin fall.

Winner: El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

-After the match, Wagner calls out the NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page. Page comes to the entranceway and says he has people coming from all over hunting him down. Page says Wagner doesn’t have to hunt him down, because he already did it for him. Page says Wagner gets a title shot at Halloween Havoc. Wagner answers in Spanish, and Page says he doesn’t understand, but it doesn’t matter because he is still going to beat him. Wagner answers back and says they aren’t having a regular match, but they are having a Day of the Dead Match where anything goes.

—

Sol Ruca and Zaria are backstage. Zaria asks Ruca about being in her corner, but Ruca says she is in the battle royal. Zaria asks her how many titles she needs, and then says she will worry about Blake Monroe on her own and walks away.

—

Ava, Santino Marella, Je’Von Evans, and Leon Slater are backstage, but they are interrupted by Channing Lorenzo and Arianna Grace. Marella and Ava make a match between Slater and Lorenzo for the TNA X Division Championship, and Evans says he is going to have his eyes on that match.

Around the corner, Trick Williams attacks Ricky Saints and leaves him laying. Williams says he told Saints it would be on his time, and then Ava runs over and calls for medical.

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

Blake Monroe vs. Zaria

Zaria backs Monroe into the corner and then throws her across the ring. Monroe comes back with a waist-lock, but Zaria throws her down again. Monroe goes for an ankle pick, but Zaria grabs her and goes for a chokeslam. Monroe escapes and delivers a chop block before sending Zaria to the corner. Monroe connects with an shot and wraps Zaria’s knee in the ropes. Zaria comes back with a splash in the corner and goes up top, but Monroe cuts her off with an elbow strike. Monroe goes for a hurricanrana, but Zaria shoves her down and then applies a rear choke in the corner.

Monroe rolls to the floor, but Zaria follows and delivers a few shots. Zaria slams Monroe into the apron and gets her back up there. Zaria goes for a suplex to the floor, but Monroe slams her head into the turnbuckle as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Monroe applies a sleeper hold, but Zaria backs her into the corner. Monroe delivers a kick to her head and goes for the cover, but Zaria kicks out at two. Monroe goes back to the sleeper hold, but Zaria slams her down to break the hold again.