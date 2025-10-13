WWE Raw is LIVE from the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia this morning with the fallout from Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event.

Advertised for today’s special morning episode of the show is Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta for the WWE Intercontinental title, LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk in a No. 1 Contender match, Seth Rollins will open the show, Rhea Ripley vs. Kairi Sane, Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez, and Bronson Reed vs. Jimmy Uso.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, October 13, 2025, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 10/13/25

The commentators welcome us to the show and then we get down to business after highlights from WWE Crown Jewel: Perth are shown.

The Vision Kick Things Off

We hear the familiar sounds of “Burn it down!” to bring out WWE World Heavyweight Champion and the 2025 WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Champion Seth Rollins and the rest of The Vision. The crowd is on fire and chanting something loud before he begins talking.

The guys settle in the ring and line up with proud looks on their faces. Rollins begins by doing all of his nicknames. “I am the Crown Jewel Champion, I am the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, I am a revolutionary, I am a visionary, I am …” and the crowd finishes it for him. “Seth Freakin’ Rollins!”

Rollins then begins bragging about his vision and it being what turned out to be The Vision. He proceeds to brag about Paul Heyman. The two hug. Fans chant “Kiss! Kiss! Kiss!” Rollins grabs Heyman’s head, pulls it in and plants a big ole’ fat smooch on his bald dome. The crowd roars.

“There ain’t no shame in that!” he says. He then heads over to Bron Breakker and the fans start barking. He asks them to give them a little head side twitch and teeth-grit. He takes his sunglasses off and obliges. He talks about the whispers of potential for Breakker turning into him realizing that potential because of The Vision.

He then goes over to Bronson Reed and begins touting his praises for who he calls officially “The New Tribal Chief” Bronson Reed. He brags about him being one of only two men to beat Roman Reigns in years. Fans do the sing-chant for Reigns.

He then gets to himself and brags about his win on Saturday and all of the success he has achieved. Fans chant for CM Punk. Rollins talks about what makes him different is that he hasn’t needed anyone for his success. He says Reigns needed The Shield and The Bloodline.

Even Cody Rhodes needed him to beat Reigns and The Bloodline. He brags about beating CM Punk at WrestleMania on his own and Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel on his own. He says he became champion on his own. He doesn’t need anybody. He says his name one more time, a bunch of pyro goes off and the opener wraps up.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta

Michael Cole switches gears on commentary and mentions how our first match of the evening will feature a title on-the-line. It’ll be Dominik Mysterio defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Penta in the opening bout of the show.

Backstage, we see Penta when he is stopped by Rusev. Rusev informs him that he already beat him and now he’s getting a title shot. Rusev says if he wins, Rusev is next. He tells Penta he spoke with Adam Pearce and the WWE Raw G.M. confirmed Rusev gets the winner of Penta-Dom.

Inside the arena, the fireworks and pyro erupts as masked fan-favorite Penta makes his way out and heads to the ring. As he finishes his ring entrance, the show shifts gears and settles into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Dominik Mysterio, new neck tattoo and all, is out next.

Alicia Taylor handles the final formal pre-match ring introduction for the WWE Intercontinental Champion and the AAA Mega Champion. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Fans do the Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes song-style serenade chant for “Dirty” Dom.

The two begin mixing it up and Penta takes the early offensive lead. He slams Dom on the commentary desk, hops on top of it and does a little dance for a big pop. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns we see the action still in progress, with Penta essentially dominating literally all of the offense so far. Dom-Dom begins to take over from there, however, and as he does, the show shifts gears again and heads into another mid-match commercial.

This time when we return the match plays out to the finish, which sees Rusev make a run-in. During the distraction, Penta is unaware that Dom snuck over and grabbed some weapons. He throws one of his titles in the ring and as the referee is getting it, he blasts Penta with the ring bell. He hits a 6-1-9 and frogsplash for the win.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Dominik Mysterio

Backstage With LA Knight & CM Punk

Backstage, LA Knight is interviewed by Jackie Redmond. She brings up the triple-threat number one contender match later in the show involving himself, CM Punk and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, where the winner earns the next shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship held by Seth Rollins.

As he is talking, up walks CM Punk. Knight says of course he’d come up now. The two have words, with Knight boasting beating Punk last week. Punk says he stole one in underhanded fashion once, and it won’t happen again. Knight walks off as Punk glares at him.

Rhea Ripley vs. Kairi Sane

We see Kairi Sane looking nervous by herself in the locker room. In comes Asuka and her nervousness increases tenfold. Asuka scolds her and blames her for The Kabuki Warriors losing to Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky at WWE Crown Jewel. Sane shows a massive bruise near her eye and says she tried. Asuka slaps the hell out of her.

Back inside the arena, “This is My Brutality” hits and the crowd goes absolutely ballistic as their own homegrown mega-star, Rhea Ripley, emerges. She makes her way to the ring accompanied by Iyo Sky for advertised singles action. The show heads to a pre-match break.

When the show returns, Iyo Sky makes her way out with Asuka. The bell sounds and Ripley and Sane begin mixing it up. Kairi slaps Rhea in the face, which just riles Ripley up as she goes after Sane, dropping her to the mat. She hoists Kairi up, but Sane breaks free to land some hard strikes on Rhea.

Ripley picks her back up again. Stalling suplex gets countered, but Ripley uses her power to hit a suplex on Sane in the end. Kairi is quickly back on the offense with some clubbing blows to the back, followed by a kick to the back of her neck.

Rhea blocks a hammer throw, but Sane dodges a clothesline to send Ripley to the ropes. Diving forearm sends Rhea to the outside, but Ripley catches Kairi with a knee on her way out! Ripley with a kick and a northern lights suplex for the two.

Asuka hops on the apron for a distraction, but it doesn’t work out for long as Ripley drops Sane to the mat. She goes after Asuka, who finds herself dealing with Iyo Sky before Kairi gets involved as we head to a mid-match commercial.

When the show returns, we see that Kairi has taken control of things as she drops Ripley to the canvas. Rhea back to her feet and she unleashes hell on Kairi, eventually dropping her to the mat. Kairi tries to get up, but Rhea catches her with a big boot for a nearfall.

She hoists Kairi up, but Sane breaks free for a nearfall of her own. Backfist doesn’t faze Rhea who lands a headbutt, followed by the Riptide–no! Kairi escapes to the apron, but Ripley fights back. They fight it out on the apron before Rhea charges at Sane, who dodges, forcing Ripley to crash into the ring post instead.

Sane climbs up for the In-Sane elbow onto Ripley on the floor. Asuka gives her some instructions before she brings Ripley back in the ring, catching Rhea on the jaw for a two count. Ripley fights to her feet for a Razor’s Edge and a running dropkick, but only gets a nearfall as Kairi manages to kick out at two.

She brings Kairi back up, driving her to the corner before landing some right hands. Kairi fights back on the turnbuckle, knocking Rhea back…but Ripley responds with a chop. They go back at it on the turnbuckle until Rhea gets caught in a tree of woe, and this allows Kairi to land a double foot stomp.

We see a cover by Kairi, but Rhea kicks out at two. Kairi brings Ripley to her feet for some more strikes leading to a running forearm in the corner. She goes back up once more, but Ripley catches her in midair and blocks a hurricanrana.

Sane continues to stay in control, until Ripley drops her hard onto the canvas! Asuka gets on the apron but is pulled away by Iyo, as Rhea kicks out of a roll up by Kairi before landing the Riptide for the win. The victory celebration is cut short, however.

After the match, Asuka attacks Iyo Sky at ringside, before Ripley intervenes. She goes after Asuka on the announce table, looking for a Riptide when Kairi hits a kendo stick on her back. This allows Asuka to land a DDT on Rhea to the table, and she stands tall with Kairi as we go to commercial break.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

Bronson Reed vs. Jimmy Uso

When the show returns, we see highlights of what happened with Asuka and Sane attacking Ripley and Sky. Footage from during the break is shown of Ripley and Sky needing to be helped to the backstage area. That wraps up the before and after of the women’s tag.

We then shoot backstage where Jimmy Uso gets more dark and quiet Jey Uso. Jimmy cuts Jey off and says they’ll handle their own individual business tonight. Back inside the arena, Bronson Reed’s theme hits and out comes “The New Tribal Chief.”

Reed settles in the ring by himself and soaks in the home crowd atmosphere in Australia. The theme for his opponent hits and out comes Jimmy Uso looking all-business. He hits the ring and immediately goes after Reed, not waiting for the bell.

Once things are officially started after that, Reed quickly takes over, targeting the injured ribs of Jimmy and going to work on him. The action hits the floor where Reed begins to build on his offensive lead as the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.