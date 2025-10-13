WWE News and Notes

– iShowSpeed shares new image from the PC via Instagram Stories, filming for ‘Speed Goes Pro.’

– Dominik Mysterio says Rey Mysterio is “basically his son” now as he ranks him at number four in a blind ranking of lucha libre masks:

“The greatest Mysterio of all time is standing right in front of you. Basically he’s my son, Rey Mysterio is my son now cause I’ve done things he’s never done in his career, so shout out to my son Rey Mysterio.”

– Damian Priest shared his thoughts on who should face John Cena in his final WWE match, saying “Just as a fan, and because of what they’ve meant to the business, hell, why not be Rock.” Priest acknowledged that there are several possibilities, noting, “It really could be so many different people. You’ve still got Roman in there.” However, he emphasized that Cena deserves the biggest possible sendoff, adding, “Go big, you know. Go the biggest you can right now. And who’s a bigger star on this planet than The Rock?”

(Source: Kairouz Bros)

– Recent photo of Steve Blackman and Muhammad Hassan: