Syuri wins the new IWGP Women’s Championship

Syuri defeated defending champion Sareee in a 15-minute opener at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s King of Pro-Wrestling event on October 13, 2025, at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, becoming the first two-time IWGP Women’s Champion. The match was the rubber match in their decade-long rivalry, tying their head-to-head record at 2-2 since 2011, and featured intense exchanges of headbutts, kicks, and suplexes. Announced just days prior, the bout drew praise from fans for setting a high standard for the event despite its short notice.

