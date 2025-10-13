Special early start time for Raw today

Monday Night Raw has a special start time of 8AM ET today in the United States and airs live worldwide on Netflix as well.

The show is the third and last one from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, hence the time difference. In Europe, it will start at 1PM GMT and 2PM CET.

Apart from the fallout from Crown Jewel, there are only two things announced for the show so far, including Dominik Mysterio vs Penta for the WWE Intercontinental title and a tag team match with Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

IT’S OFFICIAL… #WWERaw in Perth is absolutely stacked TODAY SPECIAL START TIME OF 8AM ET/5AM PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/Qa4XUgQSkb — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2025

