Seth Rollins suffers injury at Crown Jewel

– Seth Rollins’ removal from The Vision during today’s WWE Raw was reportedly due to Rollins suffering an injury at Crown Jewel.

The belief within WWE is that Rollins hurt his left shoulder whilst performing the coast-to-coast diving headbutt on Cody Rhodes, however there is not yet any official word on the nature of the injury.

PWInsider reports he will be undergoing testing in the coming days.

(source: PWInsider)

– Rollins was spotted wearing a sling yesterday: