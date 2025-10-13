Over 40,500 combined fans attend WWE events in Perth

During Raw, Michael Cole announced that they had a combined audience of 40,503 fans across three nights at the RAC Arena in Perth.

The weekend started on Friday with a live Smackdown which drew 13,083 fans. That was followed by Crown Jewel on Saturday with more in the arena for a total of 13,683. Today’s Raw was the most-attended out of the three broadcasts, with a slightly higher 13,737 fans in the arena.

With no cheap prices for any of the three shows, WWE raked in a couple of millions in gate money and merchandise flew off the shelves at the superstore.

WWE has one more show in Australia, a non-televised live event at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Wednesday where over 10,000 tickets have also been sold.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996