Notes on IYO SKY and Tiffany Stratton vs. Stephanie Vaquer

– Iyo Sky (via an Interview with The Japan Times) calls her WrestleMania 41 win the greatest moment of her life:

“I’m apparently the first Japanese woman to win at WrestleMania. And since it was also a defense of WWE’s most prestigious title, it was definitely the greatest moment of my life.

Not just the result but also being with the best wrestlers in Bianca and Rhea. I was able to take on the best stage, the best performers, the best match, and make the most of history.”

– During the October 12, 2025 episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez broke down Vaquer’s match against Tiffany Stratton, which crowned the Women’s Crown Jewel Champion. While Vaquer won clean with a twisting moonsault and delivered an emotional post-match promo, Meltzer wasn’t impressed with the overall presentation. He said: “There was no heat until the Devil’s Kiss. They popped for the Devil’s Kiss. They popped for nothing else. And then they went right to the finish from the Devil’s Kiss.” He added that the match followed one of the hottest crowd reactions of the night, which made things worse:“I thought it was very underwhelming… from what I was told, this was the match that people kind of took as the bathroom break match.”