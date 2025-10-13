Konosuke Takeshita is the new IWGP Heavyweight champion

Konosuke Takeshita claimed the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Zack Sabre Jr. in a 28-minute main event at NJPW’s King of Pro-Wrestling on October 13, 2025, at Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo. The 30-year-old wrestler, who earned the title shot by winning the G1 Climax 35 tournament, secured the win with his Powerdrive Knee after countering Sabre Jr.’s submission holds.

This victory marks Takeshita’s first NJPW world title and adds to his existing championships in AEW and DDT Pro-Wrestling.