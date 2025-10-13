CM Punks thanks the Perth fans (video), Darby Allin on the AEW changes

– Darby Allin opened up about the changes at AEW by addressing the negative elements that were removed from the locker room, saying, “The cancer got cut out. Egotistical wrestlers that didn’t want to lose.” He reflected on how that negativity once affected the promotion, noting that “a few years ago, you definitely felt this tension.” Now, Allin says, the atmosphere is much healthier, explaining that “now everybody’s on the same page.” He credited AEW president Tony Khan for fostering this positive environment, stating, “Tony wants everybody, in the ring and in their personal life, to be happy. That’s a really good energy.” Allin emphasized that the current unity is stronger than ever, saying, “I feel like right now, more than ever, everybody’s on the same wavelength.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show

– CM Punk thanked the fans in Perth on his Instagram Stories:

CM Punk thanked the fans in Perth on his Instagram Stories “This is the reason we do this. You were a tremendous, tremendous crowd.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/n1sU2cbERC — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) October 13, 2025