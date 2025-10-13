CM Punk becomes #1 contender for the WWE World Heavyweight title

CM Punk earned a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight title after he defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight in a triple threat match on Raw earlier today which was held in Perth, Australia.

Punk pinned Uso following a GTS, even knocking Jey’s gold teeth grill from his mouth after he connected.

But the celebration turned ugly quickly after that as The Vision made their presence felt again. Breakker speared both Uso and Knight at ringside and then all of them surrounded Punk in the ring.

Punk tried to fight them off but got a spear and a Tsunami from Reed as Rollins told him it was his show and his company now.

Rollins had another one coming for him as well, and was left lying in the ring after Breakker and Reed turned on him too.

The two are expected to meet at the next Saturday Night’s Main Event in November.

