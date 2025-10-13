Bryan Danielson says WWE and AEW focus on different strengths

Bryan Danielson compared WWE and AEW, noting that the two promotions focus on different strengths. “WWE tends to be informed more by drama and outside-of-the-ring action,” he said, contrasting it with AEW, where “you get more actual in-ring wrestling… more action-packed, hard-hitting, more high-flying.”

Danielson emphasized that while WWE wrestlers are talented, their product prioritizes storytelling over physical intensity. He added that AEW’s presentation allows for more realism and authenticity in its performers, explaining, “The characters you see on TV are closer to people in real life. Not quite as cartoony. They have a little bit more nuance.”

Ultimately, Danielson acknowledged that “there are always going to be exceptions in both companies,” but praised AEW’s emphasis on genuine character portrayal and exciting in-ring action.

Source: Downunder The Ring