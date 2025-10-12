WWE talent requesting to change their music

In 2024, it was reported that multiple WWE talents expressed negativity and frustration towards their Def Rebel produced theme songs. Despite asking, WWE stars were reportedly not told why their entrance music changed from CFO$ to Def Rebel.

In an update, Twitter/X account @WrestleVotes noted the following…

“As seen & heard on tonight’s SmackDown, a few superstars reverted back to their original entrance themes. Source indicate several superstars have been requesting music changes for some time now, including outspoken names such as Sheamus & Drew McIntyre. Time will tell if all those requests are eventually granted.”