Update on Bobby “MO” Horne of Men on a Mission

I want to take a moment to share an update from Denise Jones, the wife of my friend and fellow wrestler Bobby “MO” Horne.

“It’s been touch and go since Tuesday. The doctors discovered pneumonia and septic shock. Bobby had to be intubated Wednesday and placed on multiple blood pressure medicines. Several times we were told he might not make it — but every time, he’s proved them wrong.

Friday evening into Saturday, we’ve seen small but meaningful steps in the right direction. His lactic acid levels have started to drop, and he’s down to three blood-pressure meds. His family from North Carolina is here with him now.

Bobby continues to show what faith, strength, and determination look like. He’s still fighting — one breath, one hour, one day at a time. Please keep those prayers coming. Every single one is felt and appreciated more than you’ll ever know.”

— Denise Jones

Bobby has always been one of the kindest and most genuine people you could meet in this business. From his time in Men on a Mission to the way he carries himself outside the ring, he’s always had a big heart and a smile that could light up a locker room.

Please keep Bobby and Denise in your prayers. They’ve both shown incredible strength through this fight, and I know they can feel the love from everyone in the wrestling community.

Stay strong, MO— we’re all pulling for you.