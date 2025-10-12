TNA Sets New North American Attendance Record

October 12, 2025

For Immediate Release

TNA Wrestling Sets New North American Attendance Record: The Crowd of 7,794 At Bound For Glory On Sunday, October 12, At The Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass., Surpasses Record Set At Slammiversary in July

The 2025 Bound For Glory live event – held Sunday, October 12, at the Tsongas Center on the campus of UMass Lowell – set a new TNA Wrestling North American attendance record, as the crowd of 7,794 was the most-ever in the company’s 23-year history.

The new TNA attendance record surpasses the former record (7,623), set this past July at Slammiversary, held at the UBS Arena in New York. In addition, the TNA record also was a new attendance record for any sporting event at the Tsongas Center.

TNA star Chris Bey made the record-setting announcement during the live broadcast of Bound For Glory.

“I am so proud of TNA Wrestling – the wrestlers, staff, crew, fans and everyone else. We wanted to break the attendance record. Well, we did that with, truly, a record-breaking night in company history,” said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva. “The BFG matches were amazing and the electricity inside the Tsongas Center was incredible.”