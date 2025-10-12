The Hardys win fourth tag team titles at House of Glory

The Hardys seem to be envy of Mercedes Mone and have started their own collection of winning tag team titles from different promotions!

The legendary tag team, who were already in possession of the TNA, NXT, and 4th Rope Wrestling Tag Team titles, have now won the HOG Tag Team titles from the House of Glory promotion.

The win came last night at the With Glory Comes Pride event, held at the NYC Arena in New York. They defeated champions The Mane Event, the tag team of Jay Lyon and Midas Black, in the co-main event of the show.

The Hardys will defend the TNA and NXT Tag Team titles at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view tomorrow against Team 3D in a tables match.

#ANDNEW The Hardy Boyz are officially your HOG Tag Team Champions! Another set of tag team gold added to their legendary collection. @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND From coast to coast, they’ve been stacking championships and now they stand on top of HOG… pic.twitter.com/J3ds4HWuLt — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) October 11, 2025

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online