Tessa Blanchard: “I have decided to get a boob job”

Tessa Blanchard opened up about why she was off TNA TV following Slammiversary, revealing a personal choice she had been contemplating for some time. “I have decided to get a boob job. This isn’t something that I’m doing for clout. This isn’t a gimmick. It’s not about trying to live up to someone else’s idea of beauty. It’s something I’ve thought about for a long time. Now, I’m finally doing it. For me.” She emphasized that her decision was about self-care rather than external pressures, explaining that she had already completed her consultation and was ready to take time off to heal.

Blanchard shared the timeline of her recovery, noting, “I had my surgery on July 30th. We’re a little over a month. I took about a month off, which honestly, I think I needed but didn’t really know it. It felt good to be at home and focus on recovering and letting my body heal.”

Source: Tessa Blanchard’s YouTube