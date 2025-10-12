Ridge Holland and Ronda Rousey updates

– Ridge Holland gave a positive update on his post-surgery recovery, sharing that his “foot’s kind of recovering pretty well” and expressing hope to “get back into the gym Monday.” He explained that a cast will be put on soon, saying, “I get a cast put on Thursday. I think I’ll be in that probably three weeks and then we can start weight bearing.” Despite the challenges, Holland emphasized staying optimistic, noting that “the main thing is remain positive… I’ve been going absolutely crazy” while sidelined.

– Ronda Rousey recently shared a unique idea about keeping people in check through a little annual accountability. She joked that “everyone should be allowed one slap a year. One open-hand slap.” Explaining her reasoning, Rousey said it would make people more mindful of how they treat others, since “you don’t know if anyone has their slap left.”

According to her, this hypothetical rule would create a sense of respect in interactions: “So you would kind of, like, behave a little differently.” She emphasized that it wouldn’t be meant to cause harm, saying, “You’re not really going to hurt anyone that bad. You just get one.”

