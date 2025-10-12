Notes on Stephanie Vaquer and Taya Valkyrie

– Stephanie Vaquer calls her match against Iyo Sky at WWE Wrestlepalooza the best of her career.

“It was the best [match] of my career so far, and the result of the match was the dream of my life. I’m proud because it wasn’t just a match for the most important championship, it was against one of the best in the world, Iyo Sky, someone I’ve admired for many years. So, the fact that I could compete for this title with her proved in the ring why we are both among the best in the world right now.”

(source: ESPN’s Ahora o Nunca)

– Taya Valkyrie says AEW is grittier than WWE:

“AEW to me is the disruptor. They came in and shook the cage a little bit, making people see pro wrestling from a different perspective. They brought in talent who were thriving internationally, in the Indies, and from around the world. We’re grittier, we’re not afraid to take risks, and Tony Khan isn’t afraid to disrupt. That makes wrestling fun and keeps it interesting.”

(via WWTalkPod)