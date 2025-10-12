Nick Aldis pays tribute to Mickie James before her TNA hall of fame honor

Nick Aldis pays tribute to his Wife Mickie James before her induction into the TNA Hall Of Fams tonight:

James will be officially inducted at Bound For Glory

“Tonight, TNA recognizes Mickie James for her extraordinary contributions to TNA and to Professional Wrestling by way of her induction into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Key word: CONTRIBUTIONS.

This woman has endured hardships, setbacks and unfair treatment at different times in her career that would have put a lot of people in therapy for the rest of their life, but she didn’t complain, she didn’t b—— and she didn’t play. She laced ’em up tight and kept moving forward.

Moved on to another territory.

Learned a new hold. Reinvented herself.

Because she’s a PROFESSIONAL WRESTLER first. Trained correctly, dues paid in full. Treated no different than the boys, because she is “one of the boys”.

When you talk about “evolving” women’s wrestling, or if you’re a woman kicking a— and making a ton of money today, just remember to put some respect on the names of the women who actually laid the groundwork and showed the proof of concept; women who stood ten toes down and took pride in their craft first; their work in the ring, their promos, their gimmick. Their beauty and femininity were a part of the package, not the whole act. Mickie James is absolutely one of those women.

When you get in this business, the veterans teach you to leave the business better than you found it. In the case of Mickie James, mission accomplished. 5 x WWE Women’s Champion, Divas Champion, 5 x TNA Knockouts Champion. The only woman in history to hold all those championships. And most importantly, has made every woman she’s been in the ring with better. That’s what it means to be great.

The bar got raised when she came along.

Maybe I’m biased. Or maybe I’m just right.

She’s a no-brainer for every Hall of Fame.

She’s also fine af. Back woods or up town”

—Nick Aldis via X