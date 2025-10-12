Mickie James on her experience on WWE’s LFG

Mickie James opened up about her experience on WWE’s LFG, revealing that her involvement was strongly supported by WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “With Hunter, he had suggested me and really wanted me to do the show,” James said. “When I got asked to do it, I was like, ‘Yeah.’” Committing to the series required careful juggling of her own schedule, her husband Nick Aldis’s travel, and their son’s life. “Filming that show was a lot,” she admitted. “You’re trying to juggle the schedules, Nick’s schedule, my schedule, Donovan’s schedule.”

James also revealed initial apprehension about joining a coaching team that included The Undertaker, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley. “I was like, ‘Who are the coaches?’ Bubba, Taker and obviously Booker T, all Hall of Famers,” she recalled. “So I’m like, where do I fit in here?” Despite this, she found the dynamic among the coaches to be harmonious, with each bringing their own expertise and teaching style. The collaboration allowed a well-rounded coaching approach, while James focused on “the nuances of emotional storytelling and presentation.”

Working with the aspiring wrestlers also brought James back to her early days in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), appreciating the dedication of the talent. “It also put me back to OVW days of that grind of being in the system, of working every day and trying to do extra, just to be seen, just to be validated,” she reflected. Observing the contestants’ drive deepened her connection with them and mirrored her own commitment early in her career. “Now I feel like I had so much time and kind of intimate, real heart time with them, that I’m now invested in their forever journey,” James said.

Her emotional investment, while rewarding, was also challenging. “It is a little bit harder to take your feeling out of your own career, but when you’re mentoring someone, it’s a little bit harder,” she explained. The experience ultimately gave her a new perspective on her role in wrestling. “I was like, ‘Actually, I could do this.’ I think I would enjoy it,” James concluded. “I would enjoy training people or mentoring people more than I thought I would.”

Source: The Velvet Ropes with SoCal Val