Matches added to WrestleDream 2025 and Tailgate Brawl

By
Colin Vassallo
-
0
180

More matches were added to the WrestleDream pay-per-view last night on the Homecoming episode of Collision.

A trios match between The Demand and The Hurt Syndicate was set up for the broadcast while Thekla will be taking on Jamie Hayter. Both these matches will be part of the pay-per-view.

For the pre-show, now marketed as Tailgate Brawl instead of Zero Hour, FTR will take on JetSpeed and Willow Nightingale teams up with Harley Cameron to battle Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.

Tailgate Brawl will air on TNT starting at 7PM ET and will also stream on HBO Max, leading to the WrestleDream pay-per-view.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here