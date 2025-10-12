Matches added to WrestleDream 2025 and Tailgate Brawl

More matches were added to the WrestleDream pay-per-view last night on the Homecoming episode of Collision.

A trios match between The Demand and The Hurt Syndicate was set up for the broadcast while Thekla will be taking on Jamie Hayter. Both these matches will be part of the pay-per-view.

For the pre-show, now marketed as Tailgate Brawl instead of Zero Hour, FTR will take on JetSpeed and Willow Nightingale teams up with Harley Cameron to battle Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.

Tailgate Brawl will air on TNT starting at 7PM ET and will also stream on HBO Max, leading to the WrestleDream pay-per-view.

#AEWWrestleDream

8pm ET/5pm PT

This Saturday!@KingRicochet/@TheKaun/@ToaLiona vs @The305MVP/@FightBobby/@SheltyB803 The Hurt Syndicate + The Demand have each scored a win in their previous 2 Trios matches! They’ll fight in the rubber match, LIVE on HBO Max PPV, THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/rqub0YjheY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 12, 2025

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online