Live TNA Bound for Glory PPV Coverage

Live tonight from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, TNA Wrestling presents Bound For Glory 2025 on pay-per-view and TNA+.

PRE-SHOW

TNA Hall of Fame inductions of The Beautiful People and Mickie James.

– Traci Brooks came out to thank the fans for putting the Knockouts division on the map and show that they were more than just a pretty face. Tommy Dreamer comes out and inducts Angelina Love and Velvet Sky, The Beautiful People into the TNA Hall of Fame!

Angelina thanked the fans for their support and talked about how they were with the company 18 years ago when the division was on the rise. They thank Billy Gunn for being their first recruit into their group. After thanking her family, she thanked Velvet for being her partner in crime on this journey.

Velvet talked about how special it was to be inducted at Bound for Glory since it’s the same event where it began for her. She thanked the Jarrett’s for giving her her first contract. She tells the current crop of women to keep killing it like they did. She also thanked Angelina for helping them make The Beautiful People special and couldn’t have done it with anyone else.

For Tazz, they scream “let the pigeons loose!” one more time.

– Tommy Dreamer says Billy Gunn wasn’t available to induct The Beautiful People.

– Lisa Marie Baron fka Victoria/Tara is out here to induct Mickie James into the Hall of Fame, talking about how Mickie helped her he a better performer whenever they shared the ring together. They proved that they weren’t the best women’s matches, they were the best matches period. They’re not inducting a champion, they’re inducting someone that helped influence a generation, so she welcomes her to the Hall of Fame right now!

The fans chant that she deserves it while thanking TNA for being the first company to take a chance on her, and The Gathering faction that helped her improve her career over the years. She was glad she came back in 2010 to fully reinvent herself as hardcore country and how the women were able to shine here unlike anywhere else. TNA has the most loyal fan base she’s ever seen and wants them to never forget it.

Countdown show

TNA has sold over 6000 tickets for Bound for Glory 2025.

This makes it the highest attended BFG event in the company’s history.

– The IInspiration defeated The Elegance Brand to retain the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.

PPV

– Steve Maclin defeated Frankie Kazarian to once again become TNA International Champion to kick off Bound For Glory.

– We hear from the TNA World Champion Trick Williams. He claims that he’s best for business and TNA needs to thank him for the record gates and ratings.

– Tessa Blanchard defeats Gia Miller after hitting her with a roll of quarters when the referee wasn’t looking.

– 20-person intergender Call Your Shot Gauntlet match for a title opportunity of their choosing.

Frankie Kazarian attacked Jody Threat to take her spot in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet and despite taking a Cobra from Santino, he made it to the final two with Nic Nemeth.

Match ends with Nic and Frankie doing the double pin off a Superplex spot, both claiming they took the victory. Santino announces that they’ll have two winners and the crowd boos, chanting bullshit. Now the two won’t let go of the trophy.

Other participants:

Lei Ying Lee, Mara Sadé, Cedric Alexander, Rich Swann, Dani Luna, AJ Francis, BDE, Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, Zack Clayton, Jake Something, Rosemary, Home Town Man, Travis Williams, Eric Young, Santino Marella, Ryan Nemeth, Mance Warner, and, Matt Cardona

– Kelani Jordan defeated Indi Hartwell and is still the TNA Knockouts World Champion.

– Nick Nemeth tells Frankie Kazarian that he wants to be a 2time champion also that Frankie has never been World Champion, Frankie tells Nick that he could be, if he were to cash in the trophy at some point tonight.

– The System vs Order 4 in a 10-person mixed Hardcore War match.

Remaining matches

Trick Williams vs Mike Santana for the TNA World title; The Hardys vs Team 3D for the TNA and NXT Tag Team titles in a tables match; Leon Slater vs Je’Von Evans for the TNA X-Division title.