Kota Ibushi confirms that he suffered a broken femur

Kota Ibushi has confirmed that he suffered a broken femur at this week’s AEW Collision tapings, saying he got a bouquet of flowers and a letter from Tony Khan.



“Again? Again?

“I’ve only had serious injuries. This is a broken femur, and the broken bone is trying to break through the flesh. They told me to stop, but the surgery was completed successfully!!

“(Unless I get another serious injury) I plan to live my life as a normal person from now on. It’s been about five years of breaking, healing, and accidents but it didn’t end like this, right?

“Above all, the best boss Tony Khan and my colleague as vice president Kenny Omega, Nakazawa-san, who helped me with so many things

“I can’t believe the president himself gave me a bouquet and a letter. After something like this, I can’t quit again!! I cried.

“I don’t know if it will take a year or a year and a half, but I’ll start by doing something. Right now, I’m in so much pain that I can only move my toes. I was surprised that I still had a sense of pain. Mr. Tony Khan…I just have to keep trying”

We are all very grateful for The Golden Star @ibushi_kota. In my opinion, he’s one of the greatest wrestlers that I’ve ever seen. He is adored by the AEW locker room + fans worldwide. We wish him the best as he recovers from the leg injury he suffered on #AEWCollision tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2025