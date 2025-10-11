WWE News and Notes

– AJ Styles and John Cena received a standing ovation when they returned backstage after their match, reports Fightful.
It’s also claimed internally that AJ Styles had no idea a special intro was planned for him by John Cena.
– Four dates now remains in the John Cena Farewell Tour.
– Stevie Turner expressed excitement about returning to wrestling following her WWE release yesterday:
Can’t believe I’m gonna get to wrestle again
— STEVIE TURNER (@StevieTurnerWWE) October 11, 2025
– Dominik Mysterio is currently planned to defend his Intercontinental Championship against John Cena at Survivor Series.
(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)