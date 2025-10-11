WWE News and Notes

– AJ Styles and John Cena received a standing ovation when they returned backstage after their match, reports Fightful.

It’s also claimed internally that AJ Styles had no idea a special intro was planned for him by John Cena.

– Four dates now remains in the John Cena Farewell Tour.

– Stevie Turner expressed excitement about returning to wrestling following her WWE release yesterday:

Can’t believe I’m gonna get to wrestle again — STEVIE TURNER (@StevieTurnerWWE) October 11, 2025

– Dominik Mysterio is currently planned to defend his Intercontinental Championship against John Cena at Survivor Series.

