WWE Crown Jewel: Perth is LIVE at 8am ET. / 5am PT. from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia.

On tap for today’s show is Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Seth Rollins (c) for the Crown Jewel Men’s title, Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton (c) for the Crown Jewel Women’s title, John Cena vs. AJ Styles, Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight, as well as Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane.

The following are our WWE Crown Jewel: Perth results from Saturday, October 11, 2025. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired LIVE from 6am – 12pm EST. on the ESPN App and Netflix.

WWE CROWN JEWEL: PERTH RESULTS 10/11/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” airs as always to get the show officially off-and-running from RAC Arena in Perth. The pre-show panel of Michael Cole, Big E. and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show as we hear a rabid sea of fans making a ton of noise in the background.

A cool Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins rivalry video package airs to get things going. When it wraps up, we check in with Jackie Redmond, Cathy Kelley and the other members of the Countdown broadcast team in various areas backstage at the show venue for today.

From there, we shoot to an extended video package looking at the year-long “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour of WWE legend John Cena. A small excerpt of Jackie Redmond’s sit-down interview with Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman is shown, and then we shoot into a video package for the Crown Jewel Women’s title tilt.