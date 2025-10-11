Video: AJ Styles gets a special introduction at Crown Jewel courtesy of John Cena

AJ Styles got a special introduction at Crown Jewel, courtesy of John Cena, who handed a note after his entrance to ring announcer Alicia Taylor for her to read.

Styles was seemingly unaware of what was going to happen and was caught by surprise at what he heard.

AJ was introduced as “The definition of Total Nonstop Action,” “the Ace and undisputed boss of the Bullet Club,” and “the face that runs the place” to a big pop from the crowd.

Styles was mostly surprised by the Bullet Club line and turned his head around and said, “Oh shit,” nodding his head to Cena showing that he was impressed.

The two went on to have a fantastic match, hitting the finishers of several of their peers.

The definition of Total Nonstop Action. The Ace and Undisputed Boss of The Bullet Club. We’ll see if he can Beat Up John Cena One Final Time. The face that runs the place. The Phenomenal AJ Styles. Keep this intro for AJ. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/uAiVtbrNj7 — Phil Ouimette (@Philouimette_) October 11, 2025

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online