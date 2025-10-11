Undertaker calls John Cena vs. AJ Styles “beautiful tribute to wrestling”

The Phenom took to Twitter and reacted to John Cena’s tribute to him at WWE Crown Jewel, thanking both Cena and AJ Styles. He called their match a “masterclass” and a “beautiful tribute to wrestling,” adding that the WWE Universe summed it up best by saying, “That was awesome!

Thank you @JohnCena and thank you @AJStylesOrg. A masterclass and beautiful tribute to wrestling. The #WWEUniverse said it…but that was AWESOME! — Undertaker (@undertaker) October 11, 2025