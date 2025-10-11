Stephanie Vaquer wins the Crown Jewel Women’s title

Stephanie Vaquer is the new Crown Jewel Women’s champion after she defeated Tiffany Stratton at Crown Jewel: Perth.

La Primera inflicted Stratton’s first defeat of 2025 after she hit her new complicated top rope finisher, landing right on the WWE Women’s champion for the pinfall after Stratton missed her Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

After the match, an emotional Vaquer received the Crown Jewel diamond ring and championship from Triple H. Vaquer embraced Triple H for a while before she was interviewed by Jackie Redmond.

“Today we made history together. This is a beautiful championship. This represents all the motivation, support, and love you all have given me,” Vaquer said. “You believe in me. Now I believe in me.”

She is the second Crown Jewel champion following Liv Morgan who won it last year.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996