Social Media Content Creator BDE Will Participate In The Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory

Led By BDE, Social Media Content Creators Set For Bound For Glory on October 12

BDE Will Participate In The Call Your Shot Gauntlet, Backed By The Haroon Twins and Brent Oakley

BDE, the popular YouTube content creator and rising pro wrestler, will compete in the TNA Wrestling Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory on Sunday, October 12, at the Tsongas Center on the campus of UMASS-Lowell – with a coveted championship opportunity at stake.

BDE (Brandon Collymore), short for “Brandon Does Everything,” has built a loyal worldwide following by merging content creation with a deep passion for professional wrestling. Known for his YouTube content that celebrates wrestling culture and fan interaction, BDE has become one of the sport’s most influential young online voices.

BDE’s entry into TNA Wrestling’s Call Your Shot Gauntlet at BFG is a landmark moment, not just for BDE, but for the entire wrestling community that’s followed his journey from computer screen to wresting ring. For years, he’s documented and celebrated his journey into pro wrestling and now, he steps into the ring himself, proving that dedication and passion can open any door in the business.

BDE was trained by former TNA Wresting World Champion Sami Callihan.

“This crossover from creator to competitor marks a full circle moment where fandom becomes reality, and BDE gets the chance to live the dream he’s inspired countless others to chase,” Callihan said.

BDE said: “I’m so grateful to TNA for giving me this opportunity. Getting the chance to step into their ring for the first time, this early in my career, is something I’ll never forget. I started training to be a wrestler with Sami Callihan a little over a year ago. I just want to learn, grow and make the most out of every second.”

BDE will not be alone at BFG. Fellow content creators, The Haroon Twins, with a massive following (3.6 million subscribers on their YouTube page), will be sitting ringside at BFG. Known for bringing fans together with their infectious excitement and authentic love for professional wrestling, their presence at TNA Wrestling’s Bound For Glory is especially meaningful. As voices of a new generation of wrestling fandom, seeing the Haroon Twins in attendance represents the powerful connection between today’s online wrestling community and the live spectacle of TNA’s biggest night of the year.

Bound For Glory kicks off at 6 p.m., with the induction of TNA’s first-ever all-female class into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame. Honorees include Mickie James, Velvet Sky and Angelina Love.

Brent Oakley, a rising YouTuber and professional wrestler, also will be sitting ringside at Bound For Glory, bringing a unique blend of charisma and online influence. Oakley also is attending BFG to support his close friend BDE, furthering the bond between creators who turned their shared passion for wrestling into real-life opportunities in the industry.

The BDE announcement immediately agitated TNA Wrestling star AJ Francis, among others. The leader of Fir$t Cla$$ had multiple negative social media posts about BDE, including:

“Another star that I’ve made I that will get absolutely no credit for…”

BFG will be a star-studded, can’t-miss event. For tickets to BFG: https://tsongascenter.evenue.net/events/TNA.