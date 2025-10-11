Seth Rollins becomes the new Crown Jewel Champion

Seth Rollins defeatd Cody Rhodes to become the new Crown Jewel Champion. During the match, the referee goes down and Rollins uses the watch Cody gave him at WrestleMania 40 as he nails him and takes him out. Rollins then comes off the top rope with the stomp as he gets his first victory ever against Rhodes.

After the match, Triple H awards Rollins the title and his ring as he celebrates in the ring and he says he’s now officially the greatest of all time.

In a must-win situation, @WWERollins showed up and showed out. A huge night for The Vision in Perth. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/0ULYs6SY8T — Triple H (@TripleH) October 11, 2025