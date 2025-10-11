NXT Live Results / Cleveland, Oh / Sat Oct 11, 2025

The Complete Results from The Agora Theatre:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid
- Tomasso Ciampa defeats Dion Lennox
- Candice LaRae defeats Kendal Grey
- Los Americanos defeat Chase U
- Lexis King defeats Myles Borne
- NXT Title Match: Champion Ricky Saints defeats Josh Briggs
- The Dark State defeats Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Shiloh Hill
- OMOS vs Oba Femi goes to a No Contest due to interference from The Dark State
- Zaria defeats Thea Hail
- Main Event: NXT North American Title: Champion Ethan Page defeats Johnny Gargano
Thanks to @dchendrix in attendance
