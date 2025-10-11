NXT Live Results / Cleveland, Oh / Sat Oct 11, 2025

By
David Roberson
-
0
304

The Complete Results from The Agora Theatre:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid

  1. Tomasso Ciampa defeats Dion Lennox
  2. Candice LaRae defeats Kendal Grey
  3. Los Americanos defeat Chase U
  4. Lexis King defeats Myles Borne
  5. NXT Title Match: Champion Ricky Saints defeats Josh Briggs
  6. The Dark State defeats Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Shiloh Hill
  7. OMOS vs Oba Femi goes to a No Contest due to interference from The Dark State
  8. Zaria defeats Thea Hail
  9. Main Event: NXT North American Title: Champion Ethan Page defeats Johnny Gargano

Thanks to @dchendrix in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here