NXT Live Results / Cleveland, Oh / Sat Oct 11, 2025

The Complete Results from The Agora Theatre:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid

Tomasso Ciampa defeats Dion Lennox Candice LaRae defeats Kendal Grey Los Americanos defeat Chase U Lexis King defeats Myles Borne NXT Title Match: Champion Ricky Saints defeats Josh Briggs The Dark State defeats Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Shiloh Hill OMOS vs Oba Femi goes to a No Contest due to interference from The Dark State Zaria defeats Thea Hail Main Event: NXT North American Title: Champion Ethan Page defeats Johnny Gargano

Thanks to @dchendrix in attendance

