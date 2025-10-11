Mercedes Moné and MVP notes

– During a recent Instagram Live, Mercedes Moné made it crystal clear she’s tired of hearing the same question over and over again about a possible comeback to WWE. The CEO of AEW didn’t sugarcoat her feelings, firmly shutting the door on that discussion. She said “For the love of all of my fans, please don’t start asking me when I’m coming back to ‘you know where.’ I’m in a good mood, I’m in a good place. I’m tired of that question.”

– MVP (Via andscape) says when he retires he’ll be putting somebody over as that’s what he was always taught to do:

“I haven’t officially retired from in-ring action yet. I haven’t had my last match, which will come at some point. I’m going to lose to somebody and go out on my back, which is what we were always taught to do.

But there’s a possibility I might be around for a while after that as a mouthpiece for a young talent that needs that.”