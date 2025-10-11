Mark Briscoe says Orange Cassidy is a true Locker Room Leader in AEW who’s very helpful to everybody:

“I think Orange Cassidy is a leader in the locker room. He’s so level headed. When sometimes tempers or emotions could get high, he’s so level headed and he’s so rational. He doesn’t get too worked up and he can reel things in. He’s so helpful, especially with a lot of young guys, the vets, everybody. He really is the guy. He’s not a super in-your-face loud and, ‘Look at me, I’m a locker room leader’. Not so ever, not even a little bit. Everybody knows that you can always go to Orange and that he’s always going to have the best interest of the team, of the whole crew.

I call him godfather of The Conglomeration. Without him, I feel like there would be no Conglomeration. Just having him back, he’s the coolest dude there is. He is one of one, there is no other Orange Cassidy. Often imitated but never ever duplicated. He’s one of a kind and he’s an amazing dude, amazing performer, and amazing wrestler.”

(Source: AEW Unrestricted)