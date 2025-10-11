ESPN grades WWE’s Crown Jewel PLE

ESPN’s Andreas Hale has given WWE Crown Jewel an overall grade of “B”, an improvement over the “C” grade given to last month’s Wrestlepalooza.

“A show that stumbled out of the gate with a relatively tame street fight and a far too brief fight between women’s champions was rescued by an absolutely stellar match between Cena and Styles that put an excellent bookend to their rivalry.

“Rollins finally getting his comeuppance against Rhodes — by any means necessary — and the women’s tag match were both strong and anchored a memorable bounce-back for WWE after a middling Wrestlepalooza.”